× JCPenney hiring 900 workers in Missouri for holiday season

ST. LOUIS – As the holiday shopping season approaches, retail giant JCPenney announced plans to hire approximately 40,000 new employees nationwide, 900 across Missouri.

The company is looking to fill positions in customer service and support.

JCPenney will host its first-ever National Hiring Day on Tuesday, October 17 to help fill these positions across the state and country. Management will conduct in-person interviews at each of their 875 stores and even make offers to perspective candidates on the spot.

People are encouraged to apply online at JCPcareers.com or in-store at an applicant kiosk prior to attending.