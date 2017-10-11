Heroin related overdose 911 calls, becoming ‘common’ in Metro Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby says overdose calls are happening more than the average person would think and it’s not just coming from one area of the city.

“12 overdoses, primarily heroin, but 12 overdoses per day.”

That’s the number of times Mobsy said his first responders must pack up their materials and head out to overdose calls daily.

Just this morning, a woman was found dead in a vacant lot in North St. Louis. Investigators on the scene told FOX 2 it could’ve been from a possible overdose.

The fire captain said there could be a lot of factors leading to why there are so many calls.

“The strength of the drug,” he said. “Whether not the drug is laced with other drugs. One of the things that are popular around the country, particularly in inner city areas is that these drugs are being laced with fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is a drug commonly used for the treatment of chronic pain, but when its added into the already toxic heroin, it could be a deadly combination.

The use of fentanyl isn’t new, however the amount that is being used is, because there’s no way to trace who’s creating it.

Captain Mosby couldn’t give me a direct figure of how many heroin cases includes fentanyl in St. Louis city, but in St. Louis County police say they’ve saved two dozen lives this year with 90 percent of the deaths coming back with the drug present.

“Think about it, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and you’re mixing that with any already deadly drug” he said.