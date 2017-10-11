× Four area malls to close on Thanksgiving Day

ST. LOUIS – Four malls in the greater St. Louis area will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, giving employees a well-deserved day off with their families.

CBL Properties, a real estate trust, announced Wednesday the malls they manage in the area would be closed November 23:

Mid Rivers Mall; St. Peters,Missouri

St. Clair Square; Fairview Heights, Illinois

South County Center; south St. Louis County

West County Center; Des Peres, Missouri

All department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will get to make their own decision on whether to open on Thanksgiving.

The malls will reopen at 6 a.m. the following day on what is commonly known as Black Friday.