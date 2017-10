× Former police chief Sam Dotson finalist for Midland TX post

While the search is still on for a new police chief in St. Louis, former police chief Sam Dotson is a finalist for a new job in Midland Texas. Thursday, he and the two other finalists will take part in a meet and greet with the city council.

The position came open after the former midland chief retired in August.

Former chief Sam Dotson retired in April, shortly after new Mayor Lyda Krewson took office.