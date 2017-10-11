Donations to Delmar Loop: Online support to help businesses hit by vandals during Stockley protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - Online donations can now be accepted to help Delmar Loop businesses recovering from violent protests.

The University City Chamber of Commerce has established an online portal for the public to contribute. Money collected will be distributed to shops that were hit the night following the not-guilty ruling in the Jason Stockley murder trial.

Stockley, a former St. Louis Police Officer, was acquitted of first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Peaceful protests turned violent, with nearly two dozen businesses directly impacted.

Painted, decorated plywood currently sits in place of several storefront windows.

One of those local storefronts belongs to OSO: A Style Lab. Chris Rubin de la Borbolla, co-owner, said he puts a lot of effort into the front display and is eager to have it back.

The damage from the smashed-out window totaled thousands of dollars.

The money collected from the online donations will help OSO and other businesses that need help.

De la Borbolla said the money will be a huge help. He also encourages visitors to return to The Loop.

“The best way to show support for The Loop is to just come on down. Go shopping, and hang out and have a good time. As they’ve done, since time and memorial. And donate to the portal as well,” he said.

A block west, Salt & Smoke owner Tom Schmidt said he is relieved he was able to have his restaurant’s windows replaced.

“We were fortunate to get it replaced pretty quickly. But most are not yet,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the portal is an excellent tool to bring together the public and small businesses in The Loop.

“It’s just another layer of really great, positive support. I think everybody really wants the best to come out of some negative things that happened. People have been amazing,” he said.

To donate to the online portal, visit: https://universitycitychamber.com/store/delmar-loop-donations and visit “Donations for Delmar Loop Business Repair”.

University City said the donations collected will be funneled in their entirety, minus the credit card processing fees (as noted on the U City Chamber of Commerce’s website).

As of October 11, $2,675 has been collected.

Pleased to see progress. Storefronts rebuilt in @TheDelmarLoop 23 businesses hit following #stockleyverdict protests pic.twitter.com/0BdH8mdbt3 — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) October 12, 2017