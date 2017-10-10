Stray Rescue founder opens ‘rescue ranch’ in O’Fallon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - A well-known St. Louis animal rescue group is expanding its services by opening another facility in O'Fallon, Illinois.

The founder of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Randy Grim, has now opened Randy's Rescue Ranch.

It's on 20 acres at 1400 East Highway 50.

There are all kinds of animals there, from dogs to donkeys, horses, cattle, and goats. Grim says the ranch will help provide a safe, country home for animals of all kinds.

Grim hopes the new ranch will not only help pets, but also people. He plans on bringing disabled children and those suffering from conditions like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to the ranch for therapy through the animals.

There is also what Grim calls a "hospice house" for dogs on the property. That's where Grim says older and disabled dogs can go to live out their days in peace and happiness.

There is also a hope that the new facility will free up space at Stray Rescue's Pine Street center downtown.

Randy's Rescue Ranch opened this past Saturday.

It will be open to the public for things like adoption, but right now the public can go by appointment only.

The phone number there is 618-616-4959; the website is strayrescue.org/randysrescueranch.