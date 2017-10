× St. Louis trash truck struck by gunfire

ST. LOUIS – A garbage truck with the St. Louis Refuse Department was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning in north city.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Shreve and Calvin avenues; that’s in the Penrose neighborhood.

Three bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield.

It’s unclear if the garbage truck was targeted.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.