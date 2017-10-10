× Sen. Blunt weighs in on Trump-Corker feud: ‘I’d like to see it stop’

Veteran Republican lawmaker Sen. Roy Blunt urged President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker on Tuesday to end their remarkable intra-party feud.

“Both these people have important work to do” the Missouri senator told CNN as he left the Capitol after overseeing a brief pro forma session of the Senate. “I’m supportive of both of them. I’d like to see it stop.”

Asked which of the participants needs to take the first steps to stop the battle, which has played out publicly over Twitter and comments to the press, Blunt took a long pause.

“I think I’ve said all I need to say,” replied Blunt, who is a member of the Senate Republicans’ leadership.

Blunt’s unease over the issue is echoed by other Republican senators and aides who are deeply concerned the spat could hobble the party’s agenda on tax reform and other critical issues, like the Iran nuclear deal.

Corker is undecided on Republicans’ plans to overhaul the tax code because of his concerns about its impact on the deficit. As chairman of the foreign relations committee, he will also play a major role in the Senate’s handling of the Iran nuclear issue.

“I think both these men have really big jobs to do and I think they both should focus on doing them instead of talking about each other,” Blunt said.

Trump, for his part, continued his feud with Corker during a Tuesday meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, pushing back on the senator’s comments to The New York Times that Trump is putting the United States on a path towards World War III.

“We were on the wrong path before. All you have to do is take a look,” he said when asked if Corker was right. “Now we’re on the right path.”

By Ted Barrett, CNN