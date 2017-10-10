Man charged with child abuse after child hospitalized with seizures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with child abuse after a child was brought to the hospital for seizures. Doctors discovered the child was also suffering from broken bones.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 obtained court documents which lay out some details of the investigation that was started after the hospital contacted law enforcement.

Detectives were able to talk to a sibling of the abused child who told them how the little boy was being hurt and why.

The abuse is alleged to have happened at an apartment located on the 900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in north St. Louis.

Nelson Clark, 35, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Clark punched a 4-year-old child between May 2014 and November 2014.

The child is now 7-years-old, but was only 4-years-old at the time of the abuse.

Court documents say the boy was brought to Cardinal Glennon for having multiple seizures without having a known seizure disorder.

Doctors discovered several broken ribs, broken shoulder blades, and joint tenderness in the upper chest area. He also had bruising all over his body. The injuries were in various stages of healing and had not been previously treated.

Detectives interviewed the boy's siblings, who said Clark would punch the little boy in the stomach when he wet himself. The little boy also told a doctor that Clark would punch him when he didn't listen.

Child advocates with St. Louis Crisis Nursery say it should never get to this point.

"There is hope when you are experiencing a crisis situation, when you feel that you have no place else to turn, there is a place in your community and that's the St. Louis Crisis Nursery," said Dana Patton, St. Louis Crisis Nursery. "It provides a safe place for parents that have children birth to age 12 and we provide that overnight care and safety for those kids."

St. Louis Crisis Nursery has a 24-hour crisis hotline that you can call for help, 314-768-3101.