Joe Davis returns to Ferguson-Florissant district

FERGUSON, Mo. – There was a triumphant return Tuesday for Superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District Dr. Joe Davis.

Davis had been on paid leave since his arrest in August in connection with charges of fraudulently using a credit card from his previous superintendent job in North Carolina.

Davis said he mistakenly charged a hotel room and rental car to the credit card from his last job instead of using his own card.

Apparently the two cards were one digit apart in the last four numbers and he was using an online profile when the mistake happened.

Authorities dismissed the charges against Davis and he was reinstated.

Davis spoke before supporters at the Ferguson-Florissant School District headquarters on Waterford in Florissant.

“Emotionally, it’s been a challenge. But you know, I rest on my faith, I rest on handling people the right way. You know, I could be angry. But I haven’t gotten bitter, I`ve gotten better. And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?” said Davis.

Davis called the audit that raised questions about how he spent district funds in his last superintendent job “grossly inaccurate and incomplete.”

Meanwhile, Rob Chabot, president of the Ferguson-Florissant School Board, said the board has complete confidence in Davis.