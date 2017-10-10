× Dog owner cited after pet attacks, kills another dog

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A Creve Coeur pet owner was cited after their dog attacked and killed another dog later Monday afternoon.

According to Captain Tim Koncki, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Beacon Hill Lane.

Police learned the victim dog had been brought to a local veterinarian prior to their arrival. That dog died shortly thereafter.

No people were injured in the incident, Koncki said.

Officers cited the owner of the attacking dog—described as a mastiff—for failing to keep the animal on a leash.

Koncki said the St. Louis County Animal Control will handle any further action—quarantine or seizure—regarding the attacking dog.