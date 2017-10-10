Car valued over $200K stolen off hotel parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - It’s described as a one-of-a kind vehicle worth more than $200,000. A custom El Camino painted in bright green was stolen from the parking lot of the Fenton Fairfield Inn. St. Louis County Police report the vehicle was enclosed in a trailer and was taken sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was passing through the St. Louis area and was on its way to a car show, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

The vehicle is owned by Phoenix Contact. The company sends the custom-made vehicle across the country to show off some of the add-ons the company can provide for other vehicles. A company communications manager said he was unable to comment on the theft because the company was just learning about the situation.

The president of Classic Car Studio in St. Louis County said the theft does not come as a complete surprise.

“It’s not something that you would think would ever happen but unfortunately you hear about this more than I ever thought I actually would,” said Noah Alexander. “I’ve even heard of incidents where entire trailers and trucks with cars inside of them were stolen right out from underneath people’s noses.”

Alexander says custom car transporters should be cautions. His company provides sales, service and restoration of classic cars for customers across the country.

“It’s not like you can just make an insurance claim and buy another one down the street,” he said. “A lot of these vehicles that have been stolen in the past are so recognizable, I can’t figure out where they would actually go.”

Alexander suspects they are chopped into parts and the parts are sold on the black market. Police are hoping a tip will help them find the vehicle and the thief.