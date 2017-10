C3 Fitness – Quick home workout for people with little time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cason, founder of C3 Fitness , visits KPLR 11 News at Noon and has the perfect home workout for people too busy to get to the gym (like meteorologist John Fuller): 50 push-ups, 25 squat jumps, and 100 sit-ups. If you feel okay after doing the routine, take a break and go at it again.