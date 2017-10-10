Blunt wants to expand access to mental health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Tuesday, Senator Roy Blunt stopped by the Family Care Health Center in Carondelet to talk about his plans to help expand access to mental health and behavioral health patients.

Blunt and fellow Senator Debbie Stabenow helped pass the Excellence in Mental Health Act in 2014 to help community health centers recruit doctors and treat more patients with all types of health issues. Missouri was one of eight states selected for the original test group.

“Twenty-four states applied to be a pilot state and Missouri got one of the eight spots,” Blunt said. “If you don’t have a behavioral health problem, when you get addicted to drugs, you will after you get addicted, and these two things are coming together at a very interesting time.”

Last week, Blunt announced that the Excellence in Mental Health Act had been expanded to 11 more states.

Blunt added that one in four Americans have both mental and physical health issues that go untreated, and only one-third of those get the help they need. ​