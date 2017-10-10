× Blues sign affiliation agreement with minor league team

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have signed a five-year affiliation agreement with the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The official agreement goes into effect for the 2018-19 season. In the meantime, the Blues will share select players with the Rampage, including forwards Sammy Blais, Klim Kostin, and Adam Musil; defensemen Chris Butler and Jordan Schmaltz; and goalie Ville Husso.

The Rampage joined the AHL in the 2002-03 season and play in the Pacific Division. The AT&T Center hosts the team’s home games.

The Rampage are owned and operated by San Antonio-based Spurs Sports and Entertainment LLC. The organization not only runs the hockey team, but also the Spurs of the NBA, the Stars of the WNBA, the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League, and San Antonio FC of the United Soccer League.