Alton woman charged with battery in child abuse case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL – An Alton woman is accused of abusing three children she was caring for. Kristina Solorio-Campbell has been charged with 3 counts aggravated battery after doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center discovered multiple injuries to a 4-year-old child’s head and body.

The victim is 4-year-old Tomias Covington, the child of Solorio- Campbell’s longtime boyfriend Tommie Covington.

According to Covington on Sunday morning he was hanging out with Solorio- Campbell in the basement of their home. Covington said everyone was relaxing and Solorio- Campbell said she was going to check on the kids because they were being so quiet.

Covington said a few minutes later one of the other kids who was home ran downstairs yelling that Solorio- Campbell was stomping on Tomias’ face.

“When I walked in the room she was standing over him and he was reaching for me and he had blood coming out of his nose and ears and his face was severely beaten,” said Covington.

He said he grabbed the kids who were in the home and called 911 and Tomias’ mother Nickie Vincent.

Tomias was taken to Cardinal Gelnnon. He has a neck brace, scratches, bruises and has to go back to the doctor to make sure the blood has drained from his ear.

Solorio-Campbell has known Tomias since he was born and has two kids of her own. Vincent and Covington said neither of them ever saw this coming.

Solorio-Campbell’s bond was set at $200,0000.