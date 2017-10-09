Taste of The 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The countdown is officially on for next year's PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country.

Starting today and continuing through Wednesday, the Taste of the 100th PGA Championship is taking place at Bellerive.

The event, which is not open to the public, is basically for vendors and corporate partners to see what the set-up will be like during the tournament.

The Wanamaker Trophy, which is presented to the winner each year, is among the items on display.

The 100th PGA Championship will be played at Bellerive next August.

Organizers say the event is going be big for St. Louis, especially since it's the 100th anniversary of the PGA Championship.

"I think when you put in the economic impact of over $100 million for the local economy, when you talk about bringing the international media here, we'll be broadcasted to 200 countries around the world, over 1,000 media will be credentialed," said Championship Director Barry Deach.

This will be the second time that Bellerive has hosted the PGA Championship. Bellerive first hosted the event in 1992.