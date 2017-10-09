× St. Louis man realizes he was shot after night of clubbing

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot over the weekend didn’t realize it until the next day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man woke up Sunday after a night of clubbing and realized he’d been shot in the thigh. That is what he told St. Louis police after going to a hospital for a gunshot wound.

The man told authorities he was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday during a night of drinking at a club. Police aren’t sure about the circumstances surrounding the incident.