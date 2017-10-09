× Route 109 reopens in west St. Louis County after fatal crash

WILDWOOD, MO – One person was killed and another critically injured after a rollover crash in west St. Louis County.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on Route 109 at Babler Park Drive around 2:20 p.m.

The pick-up truck was traveling north on Rt. 109 when it left the road and struck a utility pole before overturning. St. Louis County Police responded to the crash and confirm that the truck had two occupants, a male driver and a female passenger, both adults. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

Route 109 was closed in both directions until about 5:45 p.m. so investigators could examine the accident scene.

Wildwood: Highway 109 is closed near Babler Park for a fatal car accident. Anticipate it will be closed for a few hours. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 9, 2017