Police ID man who died after being tased in Dogtown restaurant

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have identified the man who died after being tasered by officers at a Dogtown restaurant over the weekend.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just before 10:15 a.m. at the Tamm Avenue Bar & Grill on October 7.

Officers were summoned to the restaurant after being told a man forced his way into the building and threatened employees with a knife.

Upon their arrival, officers confronted the man, 61-year-old Scott Anello, who indicated he believed someone or something was trying to harm him.

Officers ordered Anello to drop the knife several times, but he failed to comply. Anello was then tased and taken into custody. However, Anello suffered an undisclosed medical event and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The case is being handled by the Force Investigation Unit, Freeman said.