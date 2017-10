× Passenger shot in car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday that left one person injured.

The victim was shot while riding in a car. The driver stopped at 9th and Market in downtown St. Louis and called police around 1:15 a.m. The passenger in the backseat was shot at least twice in the back.

Police are trying to figure out where the shots came from.

The victim was transported to a hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition.