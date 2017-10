Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stacey Switzer with the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with Sasha, a lovable three-year-old beagle/dachshund mix.

Club Fitness is sponsoring Sasha's adoption. Once a month, Club Fitness covers the adoption fee for an animal that needs to lose some weight to stay healthy. Sasha needs to lose about 12 to 15 pounds, so that means a diet and lots of walks and plenty of play time.

If you want to adopt Sasha, just visit to the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org