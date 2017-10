× Homicides in St. Louis County up 81 percent

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has seen a significant increase in homicides from this time last year.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the county recorded 29 homicides as of October 4. That’s up from 16 homicides on the same date one year ago.

Aggravated assaults with a firearm are also up year-to-date, 428 to 326; that’s an 11 percent increase from 2016 to 2017.