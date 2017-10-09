Fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. - While much of the national attention has shifted to hurricanes Irma in Florida, Maria in Puerto Rico and Nate in the gulf, people in St. Louis are still working to help thousands of people still dealing with the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. An estimated 176,000 homes in Texas were damaged or destroyed, and many Texans lost everything.

During an assembly Monday morning (Oct. 9) at Grandview Middle School in Hillsboro, students and teachers will pack more than $8,000 in cash and supplies into a truck. Then Principal Alan Davis and two other adults will drive the supplies to a school near Houston.

The local Edwin Hawkins and Walter Hawkins Music and Arts Love Fellowship Conference is hosting a benefit Monday for Harvey evacuees in Beaumont, Texas and Calvary Baptist Church Winter Shelter. Event organizers are asking people to bring items like basic toiletries and cleaning supplies.

About 60,000 people are still living in hotels in the Houston-area after they were forced to evacuate their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) is extending a program that pays hotel bills for Hurricane Harvey victims until October 24.

Donations Drop-Off Locations:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barak Christian Church

7370 North Hanley

Hazelwood, MO

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church

2822 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Drive

St Louis, MO

Link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/gatewaymusicandarts/