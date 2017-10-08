Warm weather is driving crowds to go to pumpkin patches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The Thies Farm and Market was expecting a busy weekend at its pumpkin patch in Maryland Heights but did not expect temperatures near 80 degrees as mid-October approached.

“It’s crazy,” said owner Darrell Thies.

He said the warm, dry summer has actually been good for the pumpkin crop.

“They’re exceptionally big this year,” said Thies.

He said rain on Saturday put a little damper on business but hopes he can make up the difference before October 31st. Many visitors on Sunday wore shorts and t-shirts. There were more bottles of water than glasses of apple cider.

“Everyone is realizing that it’s October and you need to go visit the pumpkin patch and have some fun,” Thies said.

He said his pumpkin patch offers 16 acres of pick your own pumpkins. There is also a corn maze, slides and other entertainment. The pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.