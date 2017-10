× Inmate commits suicide in cell

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say a female inmate was found dead this morning in her cell. They say there is no sign of foul play and that she hung herself.

The woman is identified as 48-year-old Laurel L. Leeker. She was charged with murdering her boyfriend while he was asleep in their bed.

Police say she fatally shot Steven D. Pettit several times in August.