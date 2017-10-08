Barnes-Jewish offers free flu shots to St. Louis community for 14th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – For the 14th consecutive year, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide free seasonal flu shots to the St. Louis community beginning Monday, October 2.

The single best way for families to protect themselves against the flu is to get vaccinated each year. The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as a fever, body aches and sore throat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year.

In 2016, more than 20,000 people were vaccinated at the Barnes-Jewish flu shot clinics. Thanks to a donation from the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the St. Louis community will again benefit from free flu vaccines for those six months and older. All vaccines are free of latex and preservatives, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free seasonal flu shots are available at the following Barnes-Jewish locations while supplies last.