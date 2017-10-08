Area leaders to meet over making regional bid for Amazon headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As the deadline nears for proposals to be submitted for Amazon’s second headquarters location, St. Louis area leaders are looking to finalize a regional bid for the much-prized company and up to 50,000 jobs that will come the project.

Leaders seem to have zeroed in on the site just north of downtown St. Louis off Broadway that was going to be the new home of the St. Louis Rams along the St. Louis Riverfront in a failed bid the to keep the team in St. Louis.

As the deadline for Amazon gets closer, leaders in the St. Louis, St. Charles and other surrounding area are hoping to come together to pick a location that will give Amazon the best St. Louis has to offer.

Fox 2 spoke with St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann about the project and he`s been very animate that its best for leaders in the region to choose a prime location to put the area top on Amazon`s list.

He says they are looking at many factors like crime rate and access to public transit.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that sometime this week East-West Gateway Council of Governments is expected to meet to discuss this plan.

Other cities are vying for the project and trying show amazon why they should choose them for their headquarters, so we`ll have to wait and see if St. Louis makes it to the next round after proposals.