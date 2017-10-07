Volunteers and sorority come together to clean up park for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Maryann Jackson lives in the 27th ward of north St. Louis and has been an active volunteer cleaning up areas that need improvement. Her focus of attention was on Summit Place Park Saturday morning. She was joined by volunteers from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

“We want kids to come and play,” said Jackson.

She said the park shut down after it became a haven for drug users. She’s worked with city leaders to reopen the park and welcomed the help from AKA volunteers who planted some flowers, wiped the down the playground and donated a bench.

“I bless you all. I really do because this is what we need in our community we need people to come out and help us,” said Jackson.

“I do it because I love to do it,” said sorority member Christina McCauley. She said AKA is in the process of beautifying 1,908 parks. The sorority was founded in 1908.

“It’s beautiful everyone gave up their Saturday morning to come and clean, plan and beautify this space,” said McCauley. “So we’re really excited.”