Thousands come out to support breast cancer awareness in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people strutted through downtown St. Louis Saturday. The 8th annual Sista Strut was held on the St. Louis Riverfront.

The event is the largest walk of its kind in the nation to raise awareness about breast cancer in women of color, as well as provide information on community resources.

All of the contributions raised for Sista Strut benefit organizations in the St. Louis area, including Gateway to Hope.

The breast cancer has a drastic effect on the health of all women. However, the statistics for African-American females are staggering. Sista Strut unites the community in hopes to find a cure for this devastating disease. Each year the turn out for this event grows and so does the strength of the people it's designed to help.