Seven free flu clinics to be held throughout the St. Louis region 

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health is offering free flu vaccinations across the St. Louis region Saturday, October 7, 2017, from 8 am to 12 pm in an effort to reduce influenza risk for children, adults and their families.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an annual seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce chances of being diagnosed with influenza or spreading it to others.

All SSM Health flu clinics are for those ages 9 and above. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate ages 6 months and above.

For all of the flu clinics, vaccinations are available by injection only. There will not be a preservative-free option. Pregnant women are advised to obtain a flu shot from their primary care physician. No appointments are necessary. Participants should wear loose-fit clothing. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last.

Locations of the free SSM Health flu clinics are listed below:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House

3450 Park Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63104

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton

Conference Center

1015 Bowles Avenue

Fenton, MO 63026

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis

Education Center - Koenig Building

400 Medical Plaza

Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

SSM Health DePaul Hospital

May Center

12349 DePaul Drive

Saint Louis, MO 63044

SSM Health Outpatient Center

711 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles, MO 63303

SSM Health Medical Group

172 Professional Parkway

Troy, MO 63379

For those unable to attend the October 7 clinics, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/now/ to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.