Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

AUBURN, Wash. - St. Louis rapper "Nelly" has been arrested in Auburn, Washington. Fox 2 has gained a copy of the police report. Early Saturday morning, a woman called 911 claiming she had been sexually assaulted by Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. professionally known as Nelly. He performed Friday night at the White River Amphitheatre.

Officers say Nelly went to Seattle afterwards and the woman returned with him and called police about 3:45 a.m. alleging the assault occurred on his bus. A police spokesperson tells KCPQ-TV that the bus was parked near the Walmart Supercenter on in the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way. Officers say they had probable cause to arrest the rapper and he was booked in jail for rape in the 2nd Degree.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reports that Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by ``greed and vindictiveness.'' The attorney's full statement says, "Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

According to a promotional flyer, Nelly was scheduled to attend a four year anniversary party Friday night at the Aston Manor nightclub in Seattle. His next tour stop is at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA tonight to perform with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane.

Auburn Police are investigating this incident.

Auburn PD Sexual Assault Investigation https://t.co/j4Ftgdn4Bh — AuburnWA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017