Knife-wielding man dies after being tased in Dogtown restaurant

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating the death of man in Dogtown.

According to police, officers were summoned to the Tamm Avenue Grill in Dogtown around 10:20 am Saturday morning. Once on scene officers were confronted by a man in is 60’s with a butcher knife.

Police say the man had forced his way into the business and threatened employees with a butcher knife.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knife several times but the suspect failed to comply.

The suspect was tased by the officers and taken into custody. While being taken into custody the man stopped breathing and EMS personnel were call to the restaurant.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a police spokesperson, the investigation into the incident is being handled by the The Force Investigation Unit.

Tamm Ave Bar is closed for the day following a man holding up its kitchen with a knife, getting tased by police and later dying @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/NGXfneIQQO — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) October 7, 2017