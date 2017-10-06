Protestors expected during Belleville’s gun and knife show 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Egyptian Collectors Association Gun and Knife show doesn’t start until Saturday, October 7, but organizers said protestors were already outside earlier Friday during set up.

“I’ve heard they were going to protest,” vendor Lloyd Bernard said. “Which that is their right.”

Benard said he understands. After all, this particular show is coming during a time when emotions are high, but he welcomes all opinions.

“As long as it’s peaceful and they don’t bother the customers coming up,” he said.

Rifles, handguns, and accessories will all be on display and available for licensed gun owners to purchase.

But while setup is being done for this show – a similar gun show scheduled for this weekend in Las Vegas will not. Organizers of that show canceled following Sunday night’s Country Music Concert Massacre.

However, Bernard said he’s glad this one is going on as scheduled.

“It’s the individual, it’s not the gun,” Bernard said. “Why wouldn’t you allow normal citizens to come in and purchase firearms?”

On the heels of the Las Vegas gunman using a bump stock to carry out his plan.

The National Rifle Association released a statement saying, in part, it would call for the immediate review of whether bump stocks and other devices like it comply with federal law.

Bernard said he’s not sure if the item will be available for purchase at the show, but he knows all rules and regulations will be followed.

“All laws in the state of Illinois and the United States laws are taken care of right here,” he said. “Nobody comes in here and walks out with a gun, there’s no loop hole here as far as the gun show go, everything has a background check that leaves this show.”