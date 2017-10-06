Community rallies in support of family who lost four-year-old in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCAHONTAS, Ill. – The Pocahontas community is trying to come together to help a family that lost their four-year-old daughter in a fire.

The house fire call came in Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. Four-year-old Hannah Nance did not make it out of the home. The other members of the Nance family were injured, but have since been released from a hospital.

The profound grief throughout Bond County is accompanied with a profound spirit of giving. Hundreds of pieces of clothing, toiletries, household items, cash, and gift cards are being collected and organized by friends of the Nance family.

"At one time, I babysat Hannah. I've had Zach., their 12-year-old, in (Boy) Scouts for about five years,” said October Weiss, one of the organizers. “And anytime you live in a small community and you have organizations, those families become family of yours."

Donations are being accepted at the Gordon Masonic Lodge in Pocahontas, at the Farmers Insurance office in Highland and at Kimmies Twisted Shears hair salon in Greenville.

"It’s one of those things that anybody that heard the story … it’s devastating, you know?” said Michelle Links, who works at Kimmies Twisted Shears. “I was cutting a lady’s hair yesterday and she cried the whole time. It’s just awful."

Meanwhile, the Nance family is staying with relatives in Collinsville while planning the Hannah’s funeral.