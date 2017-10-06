Child porn charges for Ballwin man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Ballwin neighborhood is stunned as a local man faces child pornography charges.

The suspect calls himself the "Media Guy," a producer of youth video presentations for schools and church groups dealing with drug abuse, bullying, peer pressure, and healthy living. But now, 58-year-old Thomas Guy is jailed one count of promoting child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant on Guy’s home on Oklahoma Avenue on Thursday and allegedly discovered three computer devices with thousands of images of child pornography. Court documents said they included images of young people under the age of 18 and at least one girl under the age of 14.

Guy remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.