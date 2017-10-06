Benton Park pizza joint with impressive ceiling mural opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s more than just a slice of pie at Café Piazza – it’s a slice of life.

“You see people sitting down and working while eating and working while waiting for their food,” says Vito Lafata III. “Unplug. Give yourself a break, especially during meal time.”

While Lafata is hoping you'll come for the authentic Italian food to Café Piazza, chances are you'll be all eyes on the ceiling.

“Like Paco says, ‘the masterpiece is never finished,’” says Lafata.

“Especially when you paint ceilings,” says artist Paco Rosic. “You should try to do your name like this, ‘cause everything is 10 times harder because everything you see is differently.”

Fox 2/KPLR 11 first introduced you to Paco Rosic in April. The Bosnian born, Iowa-based artist spent the summer in St. Louis painting the history of this city in spray paint. But the masterpiece is finally finished and the food is being served.

The Benton Park business has opened its doors after using their windows to bring in the oven.

“I got to tell you, we called her Big Mama,” says Lafata. “She’s 4,200 pounds when it came on the truck and I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a big mama.’ And the name stuck. We had to bring it in through the window of the building and she put up a fight. We finally got her in her spot and let me tell you, she’s hot man.”

Across the street from Gus’ Pretzels at the corner of Lemp and Arsenal, the new corner business with brunch on the weekends is where you can see St. Louis past and present in paint, and the future in food, thanks to one big mama.