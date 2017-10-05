Toddler hospitalized, father dead after shooting near Eads Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Illinois State Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a father and critically injured his two-year-old son.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night near the Eads Bridge and River Park Drive.

According to Trooper Calvin Dye, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, a passenger vehicle was stopped at a red light when an SUV drove up to the passenger side and fired multiple rounds inside the passenger vehicle.

Trooper Dye said the toddler was sitting on his father's lap as bullets went flying. The toddler was struck in the chest. His father, a 25-year-old man from St. Louis, was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead.

"Fortunately, the small child is expected to survive," said Trooper Calvin Dye. "The child is at a Children's Hospital in St. Louis at this time recovering."

As the female driver rushed to get away from the SUV, she crashed on Bowman Avenue. People living in the area said she ran to her brother's nearby house for help.

The suspects are still on the run and Illinois State Police are asking anyone with information to come forward with information.