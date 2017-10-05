SSM Health Medical Minute – 7 free flu clinics to be held throughout the region 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an annual seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce chances of being diagnosed with influenza or spreading it to others.
All SSM Health flu clinics are for those age 9 and above. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate ages 6 months and above.
For all of the flu clinics, vaccinations are available by injection only. There will not be a preservative-free option. Pregnant women are advised to obtain a flu shot from their primary care physician. No appointments are necessary. Participants should wear loose-fit clothing. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last.
Locations of the free SSM Health flu clinics are listed below:
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House
3450 Park Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63104
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton
Conference Center
1015 Bowles Avenue
Fenton, MO 63026
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis
Education Center - Koenig Building
400 Medical Plaza
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
SSM Health DePaul Hospital
Orthopedic Center
12349 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Saint Charles
St. Charles Room
300 First Capitol Drive
Saint Charles, MO 63301
SSM Health Medical Group
172 Professional Parkway
Troy, MO 63379
For those unable to attend the October 7 clinics, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/now/ to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.