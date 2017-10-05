× Man in van exposes himself to Fairview Heights woman on street

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of exposing himself to a pedestrian on the street.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred Wednesday, October 4 around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dunhill and Willow Spring Hill drives.

The victim, a Fairview Heights woman, said she was walking toward the intersection when a man pulled up alongside her and called for her attention. When the woman looked over, the man was performing a lewd act and partially unclothed. Police said the man then drove off.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, with short, light brown hair.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a white, early 2000s Dodge caravan van with a Missouri license plate that appeared to be covered. The van was said to be in rough looking condition.

Anyone with information on this incident and can identify the driver of the van is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130.