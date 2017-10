× Kirkwood sex offender faces new rape charges

ST. LOUIS, MO — A registered sex offender from Kirkwood… faces new rape charges. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christopher Helm, 28, is charged with raping a 14-year-old girl.

Helm is aslo accused in other court documents of having sex with a 16-year-old in 2013. He was convicted of child pornography.