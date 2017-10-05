× Four-year-old victim ID’d in fatal house fire

POCAHONTAS, Ill. – The Bond County Coroner has identified the young victim who died in a house fire overnight Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Academy around 2:45 a.m. Four-year-old Hannah Nance was killed as a result.

The fire also injured five members of Hannah’s family. Her parents escaped out a window with their 15-month-old twin daughters and 12-year-old son.

Meanwhile, the Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire, Rescue, and EMS and several other businesses are collecting clothing, diapers, and other items for the family, who lost everything in the blaze.

Items can be dropped off at the fire department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Pocahontas Masonic Lodge on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and two different times on Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

12 yr old: adult small clothing, shoes size 9.5 men’s

Twin girls: 15mo – 18 mo, size 3 diapers

Mom: size 7/8 shoe

Dad: size 10.5 shoe

Daily necessities