Feminine hygiene product found at middle school mistaken for fetus

CAHOKIA, Il. _The St. Clair County Sheriff is investigating a report of a suspicious item found in a bathroom at a Cahokia Middle School. A custodian made the discovery Wednesday night at Wirth- Parks Middle School.

A the time of the discovery, it was reported to be a fetus. However, the investigation revealed it was a feminine hygiene product.

Police say it was difficult to make a positive determination at the scene due to the way the item was wrapped.