Endangered Person Advisory issued for 16-year-old Missouri girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _Authorities have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 16-year-old girl. Raven Cole was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Wintergreen Drive.

She is African American, 5’0″ and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Raven has a red mohawk, brown eyes, medium complexion, with a wrist tattoo of a semi-colon and heartbeat.

The teen has a previous history of suicide attempts and has been diagnosed with a mood disorder and depression. Police believe she may be en route to Jasper, Alabama.

Raven also made statements that she was thinking of harming herself, which is why she had to leave. She is in possession of all mental health medications.

Vehicle information:

Blue 2007 Chrysler Pt Cruiser bearing Missouri, HG3J5Z

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.