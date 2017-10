Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon is looking for a city to build their second world headquarters. As Fox 2/KPLR 11 has reported, city and county leaders are still working on a plan to present to the company in hopes that it will lure them here. However, practically every other city in the country is also making its pitch to Amazon. New York City and Kansas City are two very different locations that are both making similar pitches to try and lure the thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic impact.