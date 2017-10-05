Child abuse charges for man accused of slamming baby’s head

ST. LOUIS, MO — A north St. Louis county man is charged with felony child abuse. Authorities tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Richard Bonnard, 21, from the Glasgow Village area slammed and hit the head of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter, critically injuring her.

Police say the girl’s mother left her daughter with Bonnard and went to bed. Bonnard later woke his girlfriend to tell her the child was having trouble breathing. They rushed the girl to a nearby fire station where police were notified.