Queen of Hearts drawing rolls over to $350,00 in Aviston IL

AVISTON, IL – There was no big winner at the Queen of Hearts drawing at the American Legion Hall in Aviston Illinois Wednesday night.

The pot was $280,000 and now there are 15 cards left on the board.

This is the first time the American Legion Hall in Aviston has done a Queen of Hearts drawing.

The post has also been selling 50/50 raffle tickets every week and after a month they donated their half, $8,000, to a nonprofit that helps members of American Legions halls that were affected by recent hurricanes.

With no winner, that means they will draw again next week and they expect the pot to be about $350,000.