Police: Man killed in north city neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in a north city neighborhood that took the life of a 26-year-old.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard; that’s in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, identified as 26-year-old Ladareace Pool, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Pool was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined two suspects were engaged in a struggle with Pool in the parking lot. The two suspects fled after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.