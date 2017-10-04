Police begin releasing protesters from Tuesday nights shutdown of I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday night 143 demonstrators were arrested for blocking traffic on Interstate 64. Some of them were released from jail this afternoon in the City of St. Louis.

Dozens were on hand outside the St. Louis Justice Center as some of those arrested have been released from jail today.

The arrests took place after Interstate 64 was shut down by protestors. Fox 2 spoke with an on-line reporter and a legal observer who said they were lumped in with the protestors and were wrongfully arrested.

The St. Louis police department says officers are committed to ensuring citizen`s first amendment rights but are equally committed to enforcing the laws, and say blocking traffic on the highway is not only dangerous, it`s illegal.

Protestors have told Fox 2 that some officers last night seemed to take the highway shut down personal and responded with unnecessary force, and taunted protestors after their arrest.

A legal observer Steven Hoffman talked about his arrest, “My arrest was totally inappropriate. Because there was no probable cause to make my arrest. It was a scene where they had created a kettle. And they decided to arrest everybody in that kettle and I happened to be standing there on the sidewalk when they arrested you know over 100 people.”

State Representative Bruce Franks, Junior has this to say, “A lot of folks say well you guys need to be peaceful. You need to more like Martin Luther king um what Martin Luther King did was shut down highways. What Martin Luther King did was civil disobedience. And that`s what you saw yesterday.”

A few tents set up outside the justice center, just as protesters did a couple of weeks ago following dozens of arrests.