‘Monopoly man’ sits behind Equifax CEO at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON, DC – A person dressed as the Monopoly Man (aka ‘Uncle Pennybags’) landed some prime real estate at a Senate banking committee hearing, seated behind Equifax CEO Richard Smith in a live-action photobombing.

Smith appeared Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to testify about his company’s data security practices after hackers accessed the private information of more than 145 million people via the consumer credit agency.

Amanda Werner, the person dressed as the Monopoly Man, walked into the committee hearing with a giant ‘Get Out Of Jail, Free’ card for Equifax and Wells Fargo, with the statement “forced arbitration lets financial institutions escape accountability for wrongdoing.”

Werner spent the hearing twirling a fake mustache, adjusting a monocle, and occasionally making contemplative facial gestures when senators would question Smith.

